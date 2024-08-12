Impeachment case push vs Sara 'not surprising,' says solon

A lawmaker on Monday disclosed that while there is no formal impeachment complaint has yet been filed against Vice President Sara Duterte, it would come as no surprise if she faced one sooner or later.

House Assistant Majority Leader Angelo Jil Bongalon said that while there were no confirmation regarding rumors that there had been a petition in the House to impeach Duterte, he said it wouldn't be entirely surprising if someone would attempt to do so, taking into account her current anti-administration stance.

Rumors about Duterte's impeachment first circulated in mid-2023 following the alleged irregular transfer of the Office of the President of P125 million in confidential funds to the Office of the Vice President without "congressional authorization."

The purported plot did not flourish as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his cronies, the supermajority bloc in the House, were not receptive to the idea and outright dismissed it as mere intrigue.

However, now that Duterte's political ties with Marcos and the so-called Uni-Team have been strained, talks about her impeachment have floated anew.