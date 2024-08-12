House to bring Quad Comm to Pampanga

City of San Fernando, Pampanga – The House of Representatives is set to bring the Quad Comm investigation into Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), illegal drugs, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs) to Pampanga.

According to Dangerous Drugs Committee Chair Robert Ace Barbers, the House will conduct the organizational meeting of the Quad Comm to establish committee rules, with the first joint committee hearing in Pampanga scheduled for August 15.

Barbers highlighted Pampanga as a key location, citing the recent raid on one of the POGO hubs and the seizure of P3.6 billion worth of illegal drugs in September of last year. He also noted the presence of key witnesses in the area.

“We have witnesses near the area who can provide us with information, which is why we need to bring the committee there on August 15. Regarding POGO, human trafficking, torture, human rights violations, and alleged drug activities, there will always be someone willing to share information,” Barbers said.

The House plans to invite several key figures to the hearing, including the acting mayor of Bamban, personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), PAGCOR officials, and PNP Generals such as Police Major General Romeo Caramat Jr. and General Eleazar Mata of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group.

In addition, the House aims to invite former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Ronald Dela Rosa to the joint hearing to address various issues linked to the previous administration.

The Quad Comm investigation focuses on extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration, as well as crimes connected to POGOs and illegal drugs. Chairman Barbers expressed hope that former President Duterte will provide clarity on the issues surrounding the war on drugs during his administration.