Gov't eyes partnership with UAE for nuclear energy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday revealed that the government considers generating power throughout the country through nuclear energy.

This comes as Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) chairperson H.E. Mohamed Al Hammadi visited Malacañang Palace for a courtesy call with Marcos.

During the courtesy call, Marcos said the Philippines hopes to work with ENC as looking into nuclear energy for the entire country is a "very high priority topic."

“Thank you very much. I’m glad that we had this chance… for you to visit us. Because this is a subject that we have been talking about for a long time. And especially after the pandemic, I’m trying to figure out what are the needs of the government,” Marcos told Hammadi.

“And this had become a very high priority topic. I hope we can find ways to help each other in this," he added.

The UAE Government tasked ENEC with delivering the Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program and building the first nuclear new build project in the Arab World, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

It has been delivering the objectives for generating peaceful nuclear energy for the UAE cooperating with several local, regional, and international players.

In a 27 to 29 June 2024 meeting with ENEC, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos led a Philippine group that included Pangasinan Rep. Mark Cojuangco, Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Benito Techico, Rafael Consing, and Ambassador Alfonso Ver to the UAE.