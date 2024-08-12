Former ARTA head launches book

Former Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) director general Atty. Jeremiah B. Belgica recently launched his first book, “Rebuilding Foundations: Touching Base with What Makes a Nation Stand,” in a packed audience at the Kalayaan Hall of SM Aura Premier.

“One of my biggest inspirations for writing the book is the Filipino youth for generations to come. My desire is for the young (and even the not so young) Filipinos of today and the future to be grounded, or at least informed, by these fundamental ideas, important historical facts, and timeless principles as they carry on with the challenges of nation building,” Belgica said.

He added that the book touches on timeless concepts and ideas that are easily overlooked and many times forgotten, and the lenses used in the topics discussed are rooted on history, reason and faith which are necessary for the discovery of timeless principles that are unshakable foundations for building oneself and the community.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Reynato Puno, who penned the book’s foreword, said that “Rebuilding Foundation articulates Atty. Belgica’s viewpoints on several wedge issues that divide the people and government today.”

“The book of Atty. Belgica is certain to reopen the age-old debates on the validity of the Christian worldview on the political, economic, social, cultural, moral and spiritual problems of man and the world in which he lives,” Puno said.