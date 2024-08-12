Filinvest towers near full RE use

Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT), the flagship commercial REIT of the Filinvest Group, is steps closer to fully powering up its office buildings with renewable energy (RE), a move that supports the government’s transition to cleaner energy.

The company said 16 out of 17 buildings, comprising 94 percent of its portfolio, are now fully RE powered.

“This milestone reaffirms FILRT’s commitment to sustainability. Our goal is to ensure that all our properties are not only economically viable but also environmentally responsible.”

“This success is shared with our tenants, who are equally dedicated to our sustainability goals,” Filinvest REIT Corp. president and CEO Maricel Brion-Lirio said.

FILRT’s eight initial buildings in Northgate Cyberzone, including Vector One to Three, iHub 1 and 2, Filinvest One and Two, and Plaza A, were initially powered by RE through FDC Utilities Inc. (FDCUI).

Subsequently, five more of FILRT’s Grade A buildings, namely Plaza B, Plaza C, Plaza D, Plaza E and 5132, transitioned to renewable energy earlier this year under the government’s Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

Filinvest Axis Tower 1 and Filinvest Cyberzone Cebu Tower 1 made significant progress by renewing their supply contracts with FDCUI in June this year, shifting from their previous reliance on traditional energy sources.

Furthermore, Filinvest Three joined the transition to renewable energy under GEOP on 26 July.

As a result of these recent additions, 16 out of FILRT’s 17 Grade A buildings, or 94 percent of the portfolio in terms of the number of properties, are now supplied with 100 percent renewable energy as of July.

Notably, the Capital One building has a direct contract with its retail electricity supplier and operates independently in coordination with its chosen supplier.