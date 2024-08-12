Fil-Brit rugby star leads Rotary event

Fast-rising Filipino-British rugby player Marcus Smith and futsal ace Ronalyn Lagata took time out from their schedules recently by participating in an outreach program in Payatas, Quezon City, put up by the Rotary Club of Makati and Fairplay For All Foundation.

More than 30 kids aged 13 and under were brought in to learn techniques in rugby and futsal as a way to blend sports and community service.

Smith, born in the Philippines, was joined in the morning event by his mother Suzanne and brothers Tomas and Luc.

Fairplay For All Foundation co-founder Roy Moore likewise took an active role in the coaching clinic with Lagata and her team.

Dignitaries who graced the affair included British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils, District Governor Prescy Yulo and District Governor-elect Reggie Nolido, who is also a member of RC Makati.

The children went home wearing a rugby tshirt courtesy of RC Makati and shorts from Smith himself while rugby balls were also donated to the community and tees thanks to the Makati Mavericks through RC Makati member Rick Santos.

Smith plays as a fly-half for Premiership Rugby club Harlequins.

Also witnessing the program was RC Makati president Keith Harrison, who underlined the significance of sports in uniting people from different backgrounds.

Harrison insists Lagata’s story is a source of pride and inspiration.

“Last (Rotary) year, we held the Paing Hechanova Youth Leadership Awards, a nationwide search for the most outstanding youth leaders. Nominations were submitted for over 70 candidates, but only 10 were recognized as finalists, including Ronalyn Lagata.”

Harrison insists Lagata’s story is a source of pride and inspiration.

“Her story and her impactful work here in Payatas continue to inspire us all, earning her a special award during the Awards Night. The magic of Rotary didn’t end there; that platform allowed Ronalyn to share her story, which reached Marcus Smith. Marcus was deeply moved by Ronalyn’s story, and that is why we are all here today. This event is a testament to the Magic of Rotary (our theme for this year), and I hope it is one of many positive changes you experience in the community.”

Snith first picked up a rugby ball at the age of four at the Manila Nomads, before playing for Centaurs Rugby Club in Singapore, with many trips to the Hong Kong Sevens in between.

He moved to the United Kingdom at the age of thirteen and subsequently received a sports scholarship to attend Brighton College, where he captained the school’s 1st XV. The young fly-half was named Player of the Tournament at the 2016 St Joseph’s Rugby Festival.