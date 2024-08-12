EO 64 EXPLAINED

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman emphasized President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s newly issued Executive Order (EO) 64, which states that government workers will receive salary increases this year, during the press conference at the Department's office in Manila on Monday, 12 August 2024. Secretary Pangandaman stated that EO 64, or Updating the Salary Schedule for Civilian Government Personnel and Authorizing the Grant of an Additional Allowance, and For Other Purposes, is funded by the miscellaneous personnel benefits fund (MPBF) and unprogrammed appropriations. She also emphasized, however, that the actual date of implementation is dependent on how quickly agencies can compute and carry out the new salaries. KING RODRIGUEZ