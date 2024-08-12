Dumalaog banners JPGT Pueblo opener

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Eliana Dumalaog found her rhythm late, shooting an 81 with a birdie on the final hole at the front nine, edging out Rafella Batican and Isabella Espina in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 4 opener on Monday.

Despite a challenging start at the backside of the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club, Dumalaog rebounded from a triple bogey on the 17th, finishing with a 38 at the front, highlighted by birdies on the third and ninth holes.

Her nine-over-par performance pushed her ahead in the girls’ 8-10 category, overtaking the favored Batican and fellow Cagayan de Oro native, Espina.

“I’ll just do my best tomorrow (Tuesday), have fun, and try to make more birdies while focusing on making pars,” said Dumalaog, a 10-year-old student from Oro Christian Grace School, who finished fifth in last week’s Del Monte leg of the regional series won by Batican.

Despite playing on her home course, Dumalaog admitted to feeling some pressure due to the strong competition from Batican, who is also familiar with the Pueblo layout.

Batican, who, along with her brother Ralph, swept the South Pacific and Del Monte tournaments, opened with a 39 but faltered with a double bogey on the first hole, ultimately finishing with an 82, tied with Espina, who carded 42-40.

In other divisions of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and sponsored by ICTSI, local talents sought redemption after losses to Bukidnon rivals last week.

Shaqeeq Tanog and Abby Qiu moved closer to the 8-9 titles, Ken Guillermo took charge in boys’ 10-12, and Del Monte leg winners Zero Plete and Ally Gaccion put up strong starts in girls’ 13-15 and 16-18, respectively.

Tanog carded an 87 to open a five-stroke lead over Simon Apilat, who shot a 90. Marlou Langamin followed closely with a 93, while Benedict Rolida struggled with a 97.

“I enjoyed my game, got a birdie, and made six pars,” said Tanog, who admitted being more nervous during interviews than on the course under the sweltering heat.

Qiu posted nines of 43-45 to seize a commanding 12-shot lead over last week’s winner and fellow local talent, Francesca Geroy, who struggled throughout, finishing with 54-46 for 100, while Claren Quiño carded a 109 for third place.

“The highlight of my game was getting 8 pars,” said Qiu.

“However, I had some difficulties with my driving and putting. My plan for tomorrow is to sharpen my driver accuracy and work on improving my putting.”

Guillermo also sparkled with a two-birdie, one-bogey card for a 71, upstaging Ralph Batican, who fumbled with a double bogey on No. 1 following a bogey-less performance over 36 holes at Del Monte.

Batican finished with a 73, two strokes off the leader. Franco Qiu and Apo leg winner Jared Saban matched 79s, while Javie Bautista and Jose Francesco Lim put in 84 and 88, respectively.

In girls’ 13-15, Plete dominated with a 79 for an imposing 13-stroke lead over Mikela Guillermo, who had a 92, while Stephanie Tagud wavered with a 110.

Gaccion, on the other hand, set in motion her bid for back-to-back victories in the girls’ premier division, set over 72 holes, as she shot a 74 and gained a 12-stroke lead over Crista Miñoza, who made an 86.

Bukidnon’s Clemente Ordeneza and Simon Wahing led the boys’ 13-15 and 16-18 groups, respectively.

The former, who lost to Alexis Nailga at Del Monte, fired a one-under 71 to open a four-stroke lead over Nailga, who stumbled with a 75 in the 54-hole competition. Armand Copok from Manila shot a 78 for third place.

“I learned from my mistakes at Del Monte, where I hit most of my drives into the roughs. I had a good game this time, although I still struggled with my putting,” said the 14-year-old Ordeneza, who impressed with four birdies against three bogeys in a near-flawless start. He added that he won’t force the issue in the next two rounds, stating,

“I’ll just accept whatever happens and continue to stay in the present.”