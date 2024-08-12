DigiPlus expands urban community reach

BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp.(DigiPlus), the listed company that runs digital gaming platforms such as ArenaPlus and PeryaGame, has widened its urban community programs.

In a press statement on Monday, DigiPlus President and BingoPlus Foundation Chairman Andy Tsui said the Foundation, among others, augmented its support to its flagship community program, dubbed Barangay Bigayan, to help support more local communities.

“Our Barangay Bigayan initiatives are grounded in our commitment to holistic community support. While healthcare is directly addressed through medical missions and improved sanitation facilities, our resilience efforts go beyond post-disaster presence,” Tsui said.

“We focus on capacity-building programs for emergency preparedness and economic stability, ensuring that our communities are equipped to face any challenge,” he added.

According to Tsui, BingoPlus Foundation recently distributed 1,000 groceries of food essentials and sanitation supplies to evacuees in the wake of the Mt. Kanlaon volcanic eruption in Negros Occidental.

To support the “LAB For All” medical program spearheaded by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos in Bacolod City, BingoPlus Foundation also provided volunteers and logistics support to mobilize the said medical mission, benefitting nearly 8,000 patients in the city.

BingoPlus Foundation also expanded its reach in General Santos by providing flu vaccinations to 500 residents in Purok Mapailubon.

Additionally, the foundation initiated the construction of sanitation facilities in some barangays to stir improvements in the overall well-being within the communities.

Furthermore, in collaboration with local government units, TESDA, and DOLE, BingoPlus Foundation established a dressmaking training center as part of its KabuhayanPLUS livelihood program to empower individuals with practical skills and income-generating opportunities.

To recall, during the BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival, the Foundation donated P15 million to various causes, including P10 million worth of relief aid for those affected by super typhoon Carina.

As recently disclosed in a stock exchange report, DigiPlus said it booked a net income of P5.2 billion in the first half, representing a 377 percent surge from the reported bottom line of P1.1 billion.

Meanwhile, revenues surged by 263 percent to P32.5 billion from P8.9 billion, driven by the performance of its digital retail segment, among others.