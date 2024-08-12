Cause of fatal Brazil plane crash remains unknown

On Friday, 9 August 2024, an ATR-72 turboprop operated by Voepass crashed into a residential area near São Paulo, Brazil, killing all 62 people on board. The plane, en route from Cascavel to São Paulo’s Guarulhos airport, fell rapidly from 17,000 feet and crashed in Vinhedo, approximately 80 kilometers northwest of São Paulo. Initial reports indicate that the aircraft lost contact with radar and did not issue any emergency alerts before the crash.

Authorities have recovered the plane's black boxes, which contain voice recordings and flight data. A preliminary report on the incident is expected within 30 days, according to Marcelo Moreno, head of Brazil’s Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA). The investigation will examine various factors, including potential icing issues and engine performance. U.S. aviation expert Anthony Brickhouse suggested that experts would explore multiple possibilities, including ice buildup, engine failure, or a combination of factors.

The crash site, now a scene of national mourning, saw the plane’s fuselage reduced to twisted metal, though no casualties occurred on the ground. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has declared three days of national mourning. The state of São Paulo is working to identify the victims, with initial identifications confirming the pilot and co-pilot. The investigation continues as experts seek to determine the precise cause of this tragic accident.

(Sources: Reporting by Kylie Madry, Stefanie Eschenbacher, Andre Romani; Writing by Fabio Teixeira, REUTERS; Lucia Lacurcia, Agence France-Presse; Marcia Reverdosa, Marcelo Mardeiros, Vasco Cotovio, CNN)