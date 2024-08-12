BoC seizes agricultural goods without permits

Operatives from the Bureau of Customs (BoC) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and personnel from the Department of Agriculture (DA) intercepted hundreds of kilograms of illegal meat, poultry, eggs, fruits, vegetables and seafood.

Initial reports said that two separate shipments from Japan were seized last week containing the prohibited products. The goods lacked required sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances.

According to the BoC-NAIA, the shipment included 527.10 kilos of fresh beef, 26.5 kilograms of fresh poultry, 60 pieces of fresh eggs, 57.1 kilograms of different fruits and vegetables, and 57.10 kilograms of fishery products which landed at the airport on 8 August.

On 9 August, another shipment from a Japanese passenger was also confiscated, which contained a total of 140.2 kg of meat and meat products, 10 pieces of fresh eggs, 165 kg of fruits, plants, and vegetables, and 235.5 kg of assorted fishery products.

To ensure that there are no possible health concerns or harms to the food sector due to their unauthorized entry, all confiscated agricultural products have been given to the appropriate authorities under DA, Bureau of Animal Industry, Bureau of Plant Industry and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for proper disposal.

BoC-NAIA district collector Yasmin O. Mapa issued a warning to all travelers and importers to secure the necessary permits by importing any agricultural and fresh meat products when they are arriving in the country.

“The port will continue to bolster the BoC’s border protection efforts against smuggling and other illicit activities,” Mapa said.