Beloved Pokémon Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Passes Away at 46

Rachael Lillis, best known for voicing Misty and Jessie in the English dub of Pokémon, has died at the age of 46 after a battle with cancer. Her passing on 10 August 2024, was announced by fellow voice actress Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash Ketchum in the series. Lillis had revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, which had spread to her spine, in May 2024, prompting an outpouring of support from fans.

Throughout her career, Lillis lent her voice to numerous beloved characters in anime and animation. Beyond her iconic roles in Pokémon, she voiced characters in series such as Winx Club and Your Lie in April. Her talent and dedication to her craft left an indelible mark on the world of voice acting, touching the lives of fans across generations.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans alike, highlighting Lillis' extraordinary talent and bright personality. Taylor described her as "a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing." As the animation community mourns this loss, Lillis' family has expressed gratitude for the support received during her illness and requested privacy during this difficult time. A memorial service is being planned to celebrate her life and contributions to the world of animation.

(Based on information from Dexterto and The Hollywood Reporter)