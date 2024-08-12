BDO cites active SMC partnership

Universal lender BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) has been an active partner with leading conglomerates like San Miguel Corp. (SMC) to promote growth that benefits the economy, society, and environment.

SMC, a key player in the Philippine economy and the only Filipino company to make it to the top ten of Fortune Magazine’s first-ever Southeast Asia 500 list in 2024, owns market-leading businesses — from food and beverage to infrastructure, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, cement, and property — contributing about 6 percent to the gross domestic product.

Committed to sustainability and nation-building, SMC drives innovative initiatives across its various businesses. Under its slogan “Your World Made Better,” SMC focuses on projects that help protect the environment (kalikasan), support communities (kalinga) and drive economic progress (kasaganahan).

Lead financier

BDO served as the anchor lender to San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp.’s (SMGP) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), one of the largest integrated battery energy storage systems globally. SMGP’s 32 BESS facilities nationwide provide a combined capacity of 1,000 MWh, enhancing power quality and stability by addressing the intermittency of renewable energy sources. This supports the development of other renewable sources, aligning with the Philippines’ goal of generating 35 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

SMC is also at the forefront of major infrastructure developments like the Metro Rail Transit 7 (MRT-7), designed to ease Metro Manila’s traffic and cut down commuter travel time.

As one of the 194 high-impact Public-Private Partnership projects under the administration’s “Build Better More” program, this project, with BDO as the primary lender, is expected to vastly improve mass transportation in the country.

Other projects financed by BDO, including the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 and the Tarlac Pangasinan La Union Expressway, create jobs and stimulate economic activities, showcasing BDO’s role in advancing the country’s infrastructure.