Ateneo offers free psychological counseling

The Ateneo Bulatao Center for Psychological Services on Monday announced that it is reopening its Brief Psychological Services (BPS) to the public.

BPS is a free brief counseling service, conducted within one to two sessions, according to Ateneo Bulatao Center.

“Each session is aimed to help you equip yourself with coping strategies and emotion management skills to better handle distress,” it said.

BPS sessions are open to all Filipino adults ages 18 and above.

However, the center emphasized that BPS is not psychotherapy. Psychotherapy is the use of psychological methods based on regular personal interaction to help a person change behavior, increase happiness, and overcome problems.

Ateneo Bulatao Center also offers psychotherapy services such as intake psychotherapy, regular psychotherapy, couple’s intake psychotherapy, and couple’s regular psychotherapy.

“To know more about our psychotherapy services, you may message us on Facebook,” Ateneo Bulatao Center said.

To sign-up for a BPS session, the public may fill up this link: bit.ly/BPSEntryForm.

Ateneo Bulatao Center clarified that BPS is not a substitute for therapy nor a crisis hotline.

“If you are experiencing current distress and are in need of URGENT ATTENTION, please proceed to the emergency room of the hospital nearest you.”

For urgent assistance, you can also call:

- DOH-NCMH Hotline: 0917-899-8727 or 02-7989-8727

- Natasha Goulbourn Foundation Hopeline: 0917-558-4673, 0918-873-4673, and 02-8804-4673

- In Touch Crisis Line: 0917-800-1123, 0922-893-8944, and 02-8893-7603.