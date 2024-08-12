Altas brace for NCAA Season 100 wars

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta are neck-deep in its preparation for the men’s basketball tournament of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 on 7 September at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

With new coach Olsen Racela at the helm, the Altas are down to a 20-man lineup entering the final stretch of their preparation for the oldest collegiate league in the country.

Racela, a grizzled playmaker during his playing days in the Philippine Basketball Association, said they are improving every day with holdovers like Christian Pagaran, John Cedrick Abis, John Paul Boral and Angelo Gelsan proving that they can lead the Altas to their first ever NCAA title.

After all, they missed the Final Four last year after finishing the eliminations with a 10-8 record under head coach Myk Saguiguit.

“We are getting there, every game they improve as a team, Hopefully, we will reach our peak at the right time,” said Racela, an assistant coach of Tim Cone at Barangay Ginebra.

“We are still in the process of selecting the short list of rookies to fill the lineup, including Bryle Mascariñas, Justine Kyle Thompson, Eman Pizarro, Axl Manuel, Brix Manuel, Mark Danag, Iñigo Montemayor, Regie Ayon, Axel Javier, Ralph Cauguiran and Mark Gojo Cruz.”

Racela said he expects the rookies to make major contribution, especially Gojo Cruz who emerged as the top newcomer in the junior ranks of Season 99.

“He will be part of the rotation,” Racela said.

“Many of them who did not play last year are considered rookies. We will immediately include them as part of the rotation because we lost nine players, including Jielo Razon, Jasper Cuevas and Rey Joey Barcuma.”

Gojo Cruz, who averaged 15 points, six rebounds and four assists per game in his first and final year with the Junior Altas said he’s ready for the challenge.

“When Coach Olsen tapped me, I worked out in the off-season right away. I worked on my weaknesses and doubled my effort to make sure that I can help the team even if I’m still a rookie,” he said.

“I am thankful to Coach Olsen for giving me the confidence that boosts my morale heading into the season. I promise to be prepared and use my veteran IQ every time that he puts me on the floor.”

Racela, who will be assisted by Richard del Rosario, Jam Lipae, Joph Cleofas and Gerard Dizon, said he will not rush the progress of his wards.