Affordable housing rises in Nasugbu

Poised to transform Nasugbu, Batangas landscape, offering residents a harmonious blend of modern living and natural beauty, property developer, Pocket Communities recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest housing project “The Wave Residences.”

Situated in Barangay 11, The Wave Residences is set to provide affordable housing to those who want to experience Nasugbu’s countryside.

The event was attended by government officials, business partners and stakeholders, signifying the project’s importance in driving the local economy and enhancing the community.

The Wave Residences is poised to transform Nasugbu’s landscape, offering residents a harmonious blend of modern living and natural beauty.

The project is strategically located to provide easy access to essential amenities, ensuring a comfortable and convenient lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of building The Wave Residences,” said Christian Mulingbayan, president and CEO of Pocket Communities.

“This project is more than just a residential development; it’s about creating a vibrant community that enriches lives. We are grateful for the support of the local government, our partners, and stakeholders, whose belief in our vision has made this groundbreaking possible,” he added.

Mayor Antonio Barcelon of Nasugbu expressed his enthusiasm for The Wave Residences, highlighting its potential to generate employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

“This development is a manifestation of Nasugbu's growing appeal as a prime investment destination," said Barcelon.

Meantime, Vice Mayor Mildred Sanchez echoed the sentiment, stating they are incredibly proud to welcome a development like Pocket Communities to its town.

“The Wave Residences is set to become one of the best places to live in Nasugbu, not only because of its proximity to the beach, which acts as a recreational hub but also because of its strong commitment to environmental sustainability,” she added.

The project aligns perfectly with the vision of a greener, more prosperous future for the community.

Mulingbayan said Pocket Communities is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable homes that cater to the needs of Filipino families, adding that The Wave Residences is a testament to the company’s dedication to creating thriving communities and uplifting lives.