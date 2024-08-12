2 Pinoy nurses attacked in UK

Two Filipino nurses were attacked by rioters in Sunderland, United Kingdom (UK) as they were on their way to work in a hospital.

According to a Mirror report, the two Filipino nurses who worked for the National Health Service (NHS) were in a taxi when the attack happened, leaving the health workers “terrified.”

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard condemned the violence against the two nurses.

“Carrying on and doing what needs to be done for the patients who need us is what the NHS will do. It’s what our colleagues in the North West did after the attack in Southport. It’s what others have done and are doing now due to the riots — treating victims and perpetrators alike,” Pritchard said.

“But we shouldn’t let dedication to duty disguise the fact that for many NHS workers, seeing this flare-up of racism will leave them feeling afraid and unwelcome. To those colleagues, my message is simple: you are welcome, you are a valued member of our community, and that community should look after you,” she added.

The Philippine Embassy in UK advised Filipinos to be cautious amid the ongoing riots in various British cities.

“Filipinos in the United Kingdom are urged to remain vigilant, exercise due caution, follow the latest updates and guidance issued by UK authorities, and avoid areas of mass gathering where there may be disruption or violence,” the embassy said in an advisory on 6 August.

Violent clashes between protesters and the police erupted in Sunderland last week after three young girls were killed in a violent stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.