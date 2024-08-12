151 cited over eco regulations violation

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) issued citations to 151 people for violating environmental laws in a weeklong crackdown.

In a statement, the QCPD said that its 211-member environmental enforcement unit, dubbed “Green Cops,” made the arrests from 1 to 9 August 2024.

The most common violations were smoking in public places, followed by littering and illegal dumping.

QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said that the law enforcement team actively implemented the Quezon City Environmental Protection and Waste Management Code.

“The police commitment has been crucial in upholding and implementing these important environmental regulations,” Maranan said.