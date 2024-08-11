Two Pangasinan theft incidents lead to arrests

Mangaldan, Pangasinan – A theft occurred at approximately 4:45 AM on 10 August, 2024, in Purok 7, Brgy. David. The victim, a 22-year-old sales promoter living with her partner, was awakened by noises in their living room. Peering through the door, she saw three individuals ransacking their drawers and closets and carrying her brown leather shoulder bag.

Fearing for their safety, she hid at the back door of their room and quickly alerted her partner, leading to the apprehension of one suspect. The other two suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Items recovered from the arrested suspect included the victim's brown leather shoulder bag, an iPhone 11, and a Vivo Y30. The suspect, a 21-year-old unemployed male resident of Mangaldan, was taken to the Mangaldan Municipal Police Station for further processing.

Basista

In a separate incident, another theft was reported in Brgy. Osmeña Sr., Basista, Pangasinan, at around 5:40 AM on the same day. The victim, a 72-year-old business owner, noticed a reduction in materials at her construction site and questioned her foreman. Further investigation and CCTV footage revealed that two of her workers had stolen steel bars and cement. The stolen items, valued at approximately P50,000.00, had been loaded onto a red Honda TMX 125 tricycle.

The suspects, aged 41 and 27, both construction workers from Bayambang, Pangasinan, were arrested following a follow-up investigation by personnel from the Basista Municipal Police Station. A case of qualified theft is being prepared against them.