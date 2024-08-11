Tushova rocks PVL

Not even a bum right wrist could stop Marina Tushova from resetting the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) scoring record.

Nine days after making history, the Capital1 guest player raised the bar again when she erased her previous high in points production by dropping an eye-popping 49 points in a reverse sweep win over Nxled to start the second round of the Reinforced Conference.

She also marked a new standard in attack points after crunching in 46 kills in an efficient 51 percent spiking success rate to lead the Solar Spikers’ 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-6 win over the Chameleons Saturday evening at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Her production which includes two aces and a kill block spiked by 14 excellent receptions for an all-around performance highlighted Capital1’s franchise-best three-game winning streak for a 4-2 win-loss record.

The Solar Spikers also moved closer to clinching a breakthrough playoffs stint following a one-win league debut in the All-Filipino Conference.

All thanks to the winger’s consistency and unstoppable offense.

Tushova’s performance earned her the hands-down choice as PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period 6 to 10 August.

The Russian spiker shattered the previous high of 44 points tallied by Akari’s Dominican import Prisilla Rivera in 2022 with a 45-point outburst in a five-set win over Choco Mucho last 1 August.

For the 25-year-old hitter, however, her scoring output represents more than a personal milestone but a testament to her continuous evolution.

“It means a lot, it means that this girl one week ago, it was another girl and it means I’m improving, really,” Tushova said.

She did it albeit coming off an injury.

“I was taking a ball on defense, and I pulled my muscles [on my right hand]. Next day, I couldn’t do like this. It was yesterday. I attacked a bit, and then it was a bit [painful] yesterday morning. So, I had rest all day; it was like ice, medicines, tests. Today, I woke up and like wow, I have [a] new arm,” she added.

Tushova, who scored 32 points against ZUS Coffee to cap the first round on Tuesday, was unanimously voted by the beat reporters from print and online news outlets for the second week in a row, besting the Akari pair of American Oly Okaro and Grethcel Soltones, defending champion Petro Gazz’s Wilma Salas, PLDT’s Lena Samoilenko, Creamline’s Bernadeth Pons, and Chery Tiggo’s Ara Galang.

The stars aligned for Capital1 as the 6-foot spiker was able to realize her dream to compete in the Philippines, spelling the difference for the Solar Spikers’ rise from cellar-dwellers to contenders in the midseason tournament, which is streamed live and on-demand via the Pilipinas Live App and www.pvl.ph.

“It was my goal to play here. I got an invitation a few years ago but we didn’t meet on the agreement between the team. I was really looking for a team here, so they [Capital1] found me,” Tushova said.

“It’s a great experience. I love to see people, I want to meet new people. This [kind of experience] you can’t learn [it] every day. It’s so good.”

Capital1’s go-to ace captivated volleyball fans with her professionalism and earned high praise from coach Roger Gorayeb.

“I’m just happy. As I’ve said before, I would rather see Marina on our side than play against her,” Gorayeb said.

“She’s always there to play no matter what. That’s how professional players should be. and she’s very professional. She knows the team needs her, that’s why whatever happens she plays.”