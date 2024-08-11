The competitive edge of a diverse, inclusive workforce

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) have become integral pillars of modern business models. As the business and workforce landscapes continuously evolve, embracing DEI is no longer an option but a necessity for gaining a strategic advantage. Be it improving brand health, attracting new talents, or retaining good employees.

In the Philippines, the demand for DEI commitment is solid. According to the Talent Trends 2022 report by Michael Page Philippines, a prominent recruitment services organization, the DEI approach of companies is significant to 74 percent of Filipino professionals, who stated they have inquired or intend to ask about it during interviews. Additionally, 32 percent expressed they would avoid pursuing a job offer from a company with an unclear DEI commitment.

While DEI is a crucial strategy for attracting and retaining talent, it also provides undeniable benefits to organizations. A diverse and inclusive workforce can foster greater business success while contributing to a more equitable and thriving community. Here are the advantages of promoting DEI in the workplace.

Improves employee engagement and retention

Embracing DEI in the workplace fosters an environment where employees feel valued and supported, creating a sense of belonging. This leads to increased engagement and motivation in their work. This enhances overall job satisfaction and reduces employee turnover, allowing the company to retain top talent.

Enables creativity and innovation

Having a team of diverse individuals enables a company to bring together a wide range of perspectives and ideas. With different backgrounds, experiences, and knowledge, team members can exchange creative and innovative ideas or solutions for the task. This diversity allows employees to share unique insights effectively.

Additionally, a positive and inclusive work environment encourages employees to voice their opinions, enabling the company to leverage the full potential of its workforce and achieve remarkable outcomes.

Enhances the company’s reputation

The modern workforce often seeks companies that align with their values. An organization with a strong commitment to DEI becomes more appealing to prospective employees, attracting diverse, skilled candidates who seek inclusive workplaces where they can thrive. Similarly, customers support businesses that embody their values. Being socially responsible and inclusive can improve customer engagement, garner positive feedback, and foster brand loyalty, enhancing the company’s overall reputation.

Boosts customer understanding

Customers today are more diverse than ever, with varied backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives. To serve these customers effectively, a company needs a diverse workforce that can understand their preferences and needs. This enables an organization to produce tailored services and offers that address the unique requirements of its diverse customer base.

Championing DEI at Omega Healthcare

As an organization dedicated to creating an empowered ecosystem that unlocks the full potential of healthcare, Omega Healthcare has consistently been at the forefront of promoting DEI in the workplace. The company takes pride in being an equal opportunity employer that cultivates an inclusive, respectful environment and empowering culture. This environment is driven by a diverse workforce, ensuring excellent customer service.

By believing in the potential of every individual, Omega Healthcare embraces, accepts, and celebrates diversity — be it men, women, individuals with physical challenges, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Through its DEI efforts and initiatives, Omega Healthcare’s operations in the Philippines, with locations in Manila and Cebu, now employ over 2,400 people, 60 percent of whom are women. Additionally, employees enjoy various benefits, including financial assistance, health and wellness programs, time-off perks, and talent development opportunities to support career growth.