SUSTAINABLE LUXURY: All-new Mercedez Benz EQE SUV dazzles and electrifies

IC Star Automotive Inc., the official and sole distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the Philippines launches the much-awaited all-electric vehicle — the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV recently at the Mercedes-Benz BGC Showroom.
Combining cutting-edge technology with the signature craftsmanship and design that Mercedes-Benz is known for, the EQE SUV represents a bold step towards sustainable mobility.
The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is the latest addition to the EQ models, further solidifying Mercedes-Benz’ commitment to electrification, innovation and sustainability.
With a sleek silhouette and spacious interior, the EQE SUV offers a perfect blend of style, comfortable and sustainable.
Equipped with the latest battery technology and electric drivetrain, the EQE SUV delivers an impressive range and fast charging capabilities, making it a practical and environmentally friendly choice for today’s discerning drivers.
The all-new EQE SUV’s sleek, aerodynamic lines are not merely for aesthetics; they play a crucial role in enhancing the vehicle’s efficiency and performance.
Every curve and contour are meticulously crafted to deliver an unparalleled driving experience. The 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light alloy sporty wheels further command attention and underscore the vehicle’s dynamic presence on the road.
One of the standout features of the EQE SUV is its seamless door handles and the black panel grille adorned with a series of three-dimensional star patterns. These elements immediately convey the luxury and sophistication synonymous with the Mercedes-Benz brand.
Innovation shines brightly with the EQE SUV’s advanced lighting technologies. The Digital Light with ULTRA RANGE high beam, complemented by the striking lighting strike band, is a signature hallmark of the Mercedes-Benz EQ series.
At the rear, the LED tail lights, designed in the shape of a curved illuminated 3D helix, combined with a continuous light band, create a mesmerizing visual effect.
Every detail, from the distinctive LED headlamps to the refined rear design, has been meticulously crafted to create a harmonious and captivating presence on the road.
The interior of the EQE SUV is remarkably spacious, offering ample legroom and headroom for both driver and passengers. This means that every journey is a pleasure, whether you’re behind the wheel or sitting in the passenger seat.
Equipped with a Burmester® 3D surround sound system, featuring 15 speakers and a total system output of 710 watts, the auditory experience is nothing short of spectacular. The Active Ambient Lighting allows you to personalize the light strips to match your mood, enhancing the overall ambiance while driving.
The EQE SUV stands out as one of the most spacious vehicles in its class, offering generous legroom and comfort for all passengers. The vehicle provides a versatile load capacity of 580 liters up to 1675 liters when the rear seats are folded down, accommodating all your storage needs effortlessly.
Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz multi-contour seats offer adjustable support, massage functions, and climate control to enhance comfort and driving experience. Adding to the luxurious experience, the EQE SUV comes with the signature Mercedes-Benz fragrance system, allowing you to choose a scent that matches your personal preference and mood, ensuring that every drive is a sensory delight.
The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is more than just a marvel of stunning aesthetics; it’s an immersive experience that redefines the essence of luxury driving.
At the core of this revolutionary vehicle is the groundbreaking MBUX Hyperscreen - a 56-inch span of high-tech glass — a masterpiece of interior design that seamlessly integrates three displays beneath a sleek, curved glass surface.
This intelligent system, powered by advanced AI, learns your preferences and habits to provide tailored suggestions, transforming every drive into a highly personalized journey.
Designed with the driver in mind, the MBUX Hyperscreen acts as the car’s central intelligence, efficiently networking with all systems to optimize both performance and enjoyment.
Its innovative “Zero Layer” feature prioritizes essential information, minimizing distractions and ensuring that the most important data is always within easy reach.
The cutting-edge connectivity and interactivity of the Hyperscreen puts everything you need at your fingertips, from navigation to entertainment, enhancing the driving experience in ways previously unimaginable.
It is equipped with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge safety features, meticulously designed to protect you and your loved ones. At its core is the revolutionary Driver Assistance Package, which seamlessly integrates with your driving experience to provide unparalleled protection and convenience.
With modern, intelligently networked sensor systems, the Driver Assistance Package offers a high degree of stress relief, ensuring you arrive at your destination relaxed and safe.
Transforming your windscreen into a digital cockpit, the EQE SUV features an advanced Head-Up Display. This system allows you to keep your eyes on the road while accessing crucial driving information, enhancing both safety and convenience.
Parking is made effortless with the Parking Package and its 360-degree camera, offering a bird’s-eye view of your surroundings. This feature simplifies parking and maneuvering in tight spaces, providing a seamless and enjoyable experience.
The all-new EQE SUV offers an electric range 536km up to 628km (based on WLTP) that can drive from Manila to Baguio and back to Manila on a single charge, making it perfect for long journeys.
Performance is good, too, giving you 292 horsepower and 565 Nm torque, helping you reach city speeds rapidly, or get up and moving to a fun pace within seconds. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of up to 96 kilowatt hours and can be charged with power of 170 kilowatts with the onboard DC fast charging system.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Introductory Retail Price: P7,190,000.