SM Foundation gives Polomolok East Community Clinic makeover

The SM Foundation (SMF) recently completed the renovation of the Polomolok East Community Clinic in Barangay Cannery, Polomolok, South Cotabato to enhance its service. The previously dilapidated structure was repaired and its layout was optimized for patients and workers’ comfort.

“Before, help from the health center is lacking. But now, it will be a big help to our IP (indigenous people), especially to our health,” Polomolok municipal tribal chieftain Danny Sumali said.

“With its strategic location and expanded services, it will significantly improve the health and well-being of our people. Healthcare will be more accessible to us,” said Jerome Ante, municipal IP mandatory representative.

Specialized services were added to PECC’s program such as animal bite treatment, tuberculosis-directly observed therapy, nebulization, counseling and family planning. Also added were the Felicidad T. Sy areas for the elderly and children, breastfeeding room, dedicated pantry, records rooms to ensure better management of resources and information, SM DigiKonsulta for teleconsultations and digitalization of patient records.