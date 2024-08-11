SCUTTLEBUTT

Catching a molester

Molestation is a serious problem in the workplace and gender must not be a factor in taking action in catching predators. Take the case of a giant information firm where a male subordinate complained about a manager of the same sex. Sexual abuse was the accusation.

The 22-year-old complainant said his superior assaulted him in a hotel in Pasig. Since his complaint is not being acted on by his other bosses, he went to bring his case to Sen. Raffy Tulfo in his radio program Wanted sa Radyo, which is also held on camera and shown on the senator’s YouTube channel.

The unnamed young man was interviewed by Tulfo hidden in the dark to conceal his identity as he recounted his story.

The young man recalled that he went out with his boss to a bar in Makati. In the bar, the young man got drunk and was brought to a hotel in Pasig and as soon they got inside the room, he was told to take off all his clothes as he vomited on these.

There the alleged abuse happened. The complainant then went to the police to report the attack and the police document was shown to some executives of his office who had yet to act on his complaint. He quit the job. The young man sobbed at certain points in his narration to the senator.

Tulfo told his staff to invite the complained person over to answer the accusations since the office of the alleged victim and the supposed molester were nearby.

When the executive of the information network advised the suspect not to answer any inquiries about the young man’s charges, the senator went ballistic.

“What makes him so f*ck*ng special,?” the senator asked the executives who seem to shield the alleged abuser.

Air ‘kotong’

Corruption in government appears to be seeping into the private sector, according to the wife of a Lebanese pilot who claims her husband is unable to secure a job in the Philippine aviation industry without paying a hefty bribe.

“My husband was asked to provide between P1 million to P1.2 million as grease money. No money, no job,” the wife said.

She alleged that the corruption is not isolated to a single airline company but is prevalent across the industry.

“That has become the practice among airline firms, particularly with foreigners who want to get a job. It is shameful since other countries know corruption is a way of life here,” she added.

While Filipinos aspiring to become pilots are reportedly spared from this extortion, it does little to improve the country’s tarnished reputation in the aviation industry, according to an industry sourced interviewed by DAILY TRIBUNE.