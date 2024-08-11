‘SCIENCE-FORWARD SOLUTIONS’: Honda Cars Phl partners with DoST in bolstering technology

As part of Honda Cars Philippines Inc.’s (HCPI) commitment to empowering the youth of today, it has continued its partnership with the Department of Science and Technology — Science Education Institute (DoST-SEI) at this year’s 7th imake.wemake:create.innovate.collaborate.
Upon studying pressing problems of today’s Filipino communities, the participants created science-forward solutions that matter, for the people who need it most.
The competition culminated with the Final Presentation at the Citadines Bay City Manila, Pasay City, last 25 to 26 July. This is the last stage for the top 20 schools that spent months of hard work on concept-mapping, intensive training, and a dedicated build period where they got to bring their ideas to life.
During the closing ceremony, DoST-SEI awarded the following three schools with the Youth Innovation Prize (YIP) Awards.
They followed the criteria of novelty and patentability, functionality and unique selling point, collaboration, design and feasibility, extensibility and practicability.
Limay Senior High School came up with “Efficient Code Recognition and Enhanced Auditory Device (EC-READ),” a reading-assistive device for visually impaired.
EC READ is an assistive reading device that utilizes the Arduino platform to quickly identify and convert QR codes into auditory information.
Through this, it provides an affordable and efficient solution that significantly enhances the accessibility of both printed and digital materials for the visually impaired community.
Iligan City National High School offered S.A.G.A.N.A: Smart Agriculture with Greenhouse Automated Nebulization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assessment.
SAGANA proposes a smart aeroponic system integrated with AI-driven computer vision to enhance agricultural productivity in the Philippines.
It features efficient nutrient circulation and AI-powered computer vision to monitor plant growth; thereby, addressing the challenges posed by traditional farming methods and climate change.
Bansud National High School churned out Regional Science High School for MIMAROPA — Aquastellar: Development of an Alternative and Low-Cost Portable Lamp Using Various Electrolytes Derivative Solutions.
Aquastellar is an alternative and low-cost portable lamp designed to provide electricity in areas with unreliable or insufficient infrastructure.
It uses detachable electrolyte cells, metal-metal electrodes, a 3D-printed chassis, and an Arduino Nano for intelligent control, making it suitable for both upland and lowland regions.
Engr. Albert G. Mariño, director of DOST-SEI, reminded all the students, that no matter the outcome of the competition, they should all be proud of themselves for their hard work. Because of the effort they have put in, they are improving the present in order to build the future.
Honda believes in the power of youth and is happy to participate in events such as this. It is important for the company to “support our youth for the future.”
Similar to the participants of imake.wemake:create.innovate.collaborate, Soichiro Honda, one of the founders of Honda, was once also a young innovator, too.
With the right push and resources, Honda believes the youth of today can be a vital part in accelerating our communities towards sustainable and substantial solutions to today’s problems.
HCPI’s general manager of Sales, Aizza Flores, said at the closing ceremony: “Mr. Honda was once like you — curious, eager to create, and unfazed by setbacks.
“He taught us that no matter how difficult the challenges are, you have the ability to create, freedom to innovate, and time to collaborate. Regardless of the outcome, take pride in even simply participating today. Please continue to invent the future for the next generations.”
Visit https://global.honda/en/philanthropy/youth_for_the_future/ to learn more about Honda’s initiatives to support the youth.