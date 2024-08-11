‘SCIENCE-FORWARD SOLUTIONS’: Honda Cars Phl partners with DoST in bolstering technology

As part of Honda Cars Philippines Inc.’s (HCPI) commitment to empowering the youth of today, it has continued its partnership with the Department of Science and Technology — Science Education Institute (DoST-SEI) at this year’s 7th imake.wemake:create.innovate.collaborate.

Upon studying pressing problems of today’s Filipino communities, the participants created science-forward solutions that matter, for the people who need it most.

The competition culminated with the Final Presentation at the Citadines Bay City Manila, Pasay City, last 25 to 26 July. This is the last stage for the top 20 schools that spent months of hard work on concept-mapping, intensive training, and a dedicated build period where they got to bring their ideas to life.

During the closing ceremony, DoST-SEI awarded the following three schools with the Youth Innovation Prize (YIP) Awards.

They followed the criteria of novelty and patentability, functionality and unique selling point, collaboration, design and feasibility, extensibility and practicability.

Limay Senior High School came up with “Efficient Code Recognition and Enhanced Auditory Device (EC-READ),” a reading-assistive device for visually impaired.

EC READ is an assistive reading device that utilizes the Arduino platform to quickly identify and convert QR codes into auditory information.

Through this, it provides an affordable and efficient solution that significantly enhances the accessibility of both printed and digital materials for the visually impaired community.