Science-based solutions address Mindanao River Basin issues

A strong grasp of climate science is crucial to formulate effective climate policies and strategies that will address the complex challenges posed by climate change.

At the recent Mindanao Development Forum held in Davao City, panelists in a discussion on “Planet: Enhancing Resilience and Sustainable Development of the Mindanao River Basin” underscored the importance of popularizing science among policymakers, local chief executives, and other stakeholders, particularly at the grassroots level. “Planet” is one of the five thematic sessions, along with “People,” “Prosperity,” “Partnerships” and “Peace,” during the forum organized by the Mindanao Development Authority.

Secretary Robert E. A. Borje, vice chairperson and executive director of the Climate Change Commission, emphasized the need for a science-based, data-driven approach to better understand and address climate change issues. This includes the necessity for more granular projections and updated frameworks to align with the current climate situation.

“We can review historical records and data that we have, but we certainly need to work on a range of probabilities and projections to assess climate change risks and create strategies to manage and reduce the impacts of these risks,” he said.

Borje cited the formulation and implementation of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and the Nationally Determined Contributions Implementation Plan (NDCIP) as examples of a science-backed, evidence-based approach used to outline the country’s transformative climate action goals.

The NAP, developed under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., serves as a guide for adaptation strategies, which focuses on addressing the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities. The Philippines is the third ASEAN country and the 56th in the world to submit its NAP to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The NDCIP, on the other hand, aims for a 75 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and outlines key actions across various sectors, including transport, energy, waste, industry and agriculture.

“Understanding the science behind initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance resilience can lead to more effective climate actions and adaptation strategies. Scientific findings offer reliable insights to make informed decisions,” said Borje as he acknowledged that outside the scientific and academic community, there is a general sense of aversion towards science.

Another panelist, Dr. Hilly Ann Roa-Quiaoit, a professor at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology and an expert on marine biology, shared insights on the need to support government efforts, particularly among local government units, by providing scientific knowledge for ecological protection, climate resilience, and disaster prevention.