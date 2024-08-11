Rice Vanguards freeze Heatwaves

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards were forced into overtime before subduing the Pangasinan Heatwaves, 99-93, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Saturday at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

Will McAloney posted 29 points, including five in the extra period, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks to earn the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors for powering Nueva Ecija to a 17-2 record in the round-robin elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

MJ Ayaay provided support with 18 points, six rebounds plus three assists, followed by Billy Robles with 13 points plus 17 rebounds, Rob Celiz with 13 points, eight rebounds plus three assists, and John Wilson with 10 points plus five rebounds.

Just when the Rice Vanguards were ready to celebrate, Heatwave Ralph Robin drilled in a triple, his lone basket for the night, with 11 seconds left to forge the extension, 83-83.

Pangasinan, being mentored by former Nueva Ecija champion coach Jerson Cabiltes, dropped to 8-14 despite the 20-point, 8-rebound, 3-assist, 3-steal effort of Michael Juico, a former Rice Vanguard.

The Heatwaves also drew 13 points from Hesed Gabo and Michael Mabulac, both former Rice Vanguards.