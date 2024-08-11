POC lauds athletes’ Paris medal drive

PARIS — The Philippines, which drew a premium performance from Carlos Yulo’s, wound up the No. 7 best performing Asian country and No. 35th overall as the Paris Olympics closes shop.

“We’re the best performer in Southeast Asian and No. 7 in Asia,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said on Sunday.

“We wanted more but with two gold and two bronze medals, should we ask for more from Paris?”

Carlos Yulo’s gold medals on floor exercise and vault of gymnastics and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aiza Villegas’s bronze medals shored up the country’s drive in the medal standings.

China was No. 1 as of noon on Sunday with 39 golds, Japan was fourth with 18, South Korea seventh with 13, then Uzbekistan (eight) at No. 13, Iran (three) at No. 22 and Chinese Taipei (two golds with five bronzes) at No. 33.

The Philippines was No. 1 among countries competing in the Southeast Asian Games with its closest pursuer Indonesia also winning two gold medals but only had a bronze in badminton.

Kazakhstan, an Asian Games powerhouse, surprisingly only has one gold medal in judo.

“We’ve gone quality in Paris — in gymnastics, a blue-chip sport,” Tolentino said.

Indonesia was a notch below the Philippines in the overall tally with gold medals in sports climbing and weightlifting, but only has one bronze in badminton.

Thailand, a perennial SEA Games champion,could only go 1-3-2 with its taekwondo gold, while Malaysia lost its best gold medal hope when Azizulhasni Awang was disqualified in men’s keirin of cycling and will have to settle with two badminton bronze medals.

Singapore lost its sting in the pool and will go home with a sailing bronze medal.

The Philippine Sports Commission also joined in the celebration of the country’s breakthrough showing in Paris.

“The Paris Olympics has officially ended and we reached new heights in Philippine sports history. We cannot imagine the joy flowing through every Filipino as the country secured two golds and two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics — the highest number we’ve ever achieved.”

“These medals are just one part of the legacy we’ve built. With our recent performance in Paris, we have proved that our sporting success is sustainable and expanding,” he added.