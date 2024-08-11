PNPA alums back Davao police chief amid bullying claims

Alumni of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) expressed support for Davao City Police Office (PRO) 11 Chief PBGen. Nicolar Torre III on Sunday, following his allegations of bullying by a powerful local politician, identified as Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

Torre III recently claimed that police stations in Davao City had manipulated crime statistics to show lower crime rates. He reported that some handwritten blotters had false entries or were marked as “for record only,” and were documented but not reported as actual crimes.

In response, Torre III ordered the relief of 19 police station commanders and officers on 8 July. The next day, Police Maj. Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson for PRO-11, confirmed the reassignments, which reportedly displeased Mayor Duterte.

The PNPA community expressed concern over the situation, stating, “It has come to our attention that Sir Nick has been subjected to bullying and mistreatment by a powerful politician in Davao City, and we want him to know that such behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our community. As a community, we value and uphold principles of respect, kindness, and empathy towards one another.”

The PNPA also voiced support for Torre III, emphasizing their commitment to a safe and inclusive environment. “Our well-being and dignity are of utmost importance to us, and we are here to offer him unwavering support, understanding, and compassion. He is a valued member of our community, and his courage in facing this adversity inspires us all,” the PNPA statement read.

Torre III has warned that manipulated crime statistics could hinder effective law enforcement and program implementation.

On 29 July, Mayor Duterte criticized Torre III on his media program ‘Basta Dabawenyo,’ threatening legal action and calling Torre III a “professional liar” over his claims. Torre III has since challenged the mayor to file perjury charges if he can provide evidence of falsehoods.

Torre III asserted that if the mayor believes he lied, he should pursue legal action, as lying in an official matter could constitute perjury.