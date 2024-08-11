PNP-AVSEGROUP arrests inbound traveler at NAIA Terminal 3

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) announced the successful apprehension of an inbound traveler from Narita, Japan, upon his arrival at NAIA Terminal 3 on August 10, 2024. The arrest was made in collaboration with the Barbosa Police Station of the Manila Police District.

According to authorities, the suspect, a resident of Alfonso, Cavite, had been wanted since 16 January, 2020, under a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, First Judicial Region, Branch 43, Dagupan City. He faces charges for violating several provisions of Republic Act No. 9262, also known as the "Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004," specifically Sections 5(a), (b), (e-2), (h), and (i). The court set the bail at P24,000.

During his arrest, the defendant was promptly informed of the charges against him and his constitutional rights. The procedure was documented using an alternate recording device (ARD) in strict adherence to Supreme Court protocols.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Barbosa Police Station 14, where he is undergoing further documentation and legal processing.

PNP-AVSEGROUP Director PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano praised the personnel involved in the arrest, stating, "This operation reflects our unwavering commitment to upholding the law and protecting the most vulnerable members of our society."