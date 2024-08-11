Ospital ng Maynila braces for ‘lepto’ rise

The management of the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center (OMMC) announced that it is now on high alert as it anticipates the potential surge in leptospirosis cases as the rainy season intensifies.

OMMC director Dr. Aileen Lacsamana has urged staff to prepare for an influx of patients suffering from the water-borne disease.

“As public healthcare workers, we must be ready to provide the best possible care to our patients,” Lacsamana said. “The people need us, and we must be there for them.”

The hospital’s Department of Internal Medicine has already treated about 37 leptospirosis cases since the onset of typhoon “Carina,” with most patients coming from the hospital’s district.

While the majority of cases have been mild, Lacsamana stressed the importance of remaining vigilant.

“This potential surge is a test of our team’s ability to work together and deliver quality care,” Lacsamana said.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease spread through contact with contaminated water or soil. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and vomiting.

In severe cases, it can cause kidney failure and liver damage.