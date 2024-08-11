Okada Foundation committed to SDG

Integrated resort hotel Okada Manila’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is embodied in its Green Heart Program (GHP). GHP focuses on reducing environmental impact of Okada’s business operations like single-use plastic bottle recycling in partnership with PETValue Philippines to comply with the Extended Producers Responsibility Act (Republic Act 11898), on-site composting, eco-friendly packaging and conversion of used soap into new ones.

GHP also promotes energy efficiency through the use of motion sensors and in-room tablets for automatic adjustment of lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; LPG use in laundry to reduce air pollution; and 75 percent LED lighting usage in retail outlets.

Okada also conserves water by recycling graywater, using high-efficiency fixtures, treating sewage and rainwater, as well as recycling all wastewater for non-potable uses and zero discharge to Manila Bay.

“The Okada Green Heart is all about embedding environmentally responsible practices into everything we do,” said Byron Yip, president and chief operating officer of Okada Manila.

Through its corporate social responsibility arm, Okada Foundation Inc. (OFI), the company fosters community well-being. Last 8 August, OFI launched a food sharing program with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office under the Department of Social Welfare and Development Region IV-A office and Kabisig ng KALAHI. The event was highlighted by the distribution of rice and vegetable seedlings to 60 indigenous families in the villages of Marcelino and Sablang in General Nakar, Quezon. The seedlings will provide the beneficiaries with long-term source of food.

In Cavite, OFI president James Lorenzana joined the groundbreaking ceremony for another Philippine Red Cross blood center in Imus and the inauguration of the new PRC Silang branch building on 2 August.

Okada Manila is donating P60 million for the construction of the PRC Imus office and blood center in Vermosa in partnership with Ayala Land Inc. It will serve as the primary blood collecting unit (BCU) and blood station (BS) in Cavite.

“This is not just a building. It signifies hope and gives confidence to the people. Help is right here in Cavite. Just call the Red Cross hotline 143 and blood will be delivered,” said PRC chairman and CEO Richard Gordon.

Meanwhile, the PRC Silang branch, established with the help of the municipal government, will house a BCU/BS, the 10th in the province.

“We are gradually expanding Red Cross services to Cavite and other regions, so more people can reach us no matter the emergency,” PRC secretary general Dr. Gwen Pang said.