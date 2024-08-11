No more Hiroshimas and Nagasakis

The world joins together to mark the day that a nuclear weapon devastated this city — and we resolve to spare no effort to ensure the horrors of that day are never repeated. Indeed, this ceremony is a reminder that we must do even more to end the scourge of nuclear weapons, once and for all.

Nuclear weapons, and the threat of their use, are not confined to history books. They have once again appeared in the daily rhetoric of international relations. They represent a real and present danger that remains with us today.

The message is clear. The lessons of Hiroshima, which once guided our collective efforts towards disarmament and peace, have been pushed aside. But here in Hiroshima, we are surrounded by the true cost — and true folly — of nuclear weapons. We see the memorials; we hear the wisdom of the hibakusha; and we can ensure that these annual services of remembrance continue.

Year after year, you — the people of Hiroshima — have continued your work to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again. Your dedication is truly inspirational, and guides our own efforts at the United Nations to keep alive the lessons of 1945. The lesson that any use of a nuclear weapon will have catastrophic humanitarian consequences. The lesson that the only path to eliminate the threats posed by nuclear weapons is to eliminate them altogether. The lesson that the use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. The lesson that a nuclear war cannot be won — and must never be fought. And the lesson that we need disarmament now.

Since last year, global mistrust and division have only deepened. Too many are blind to the fact that we were lucky to end the Cold War without a nuclear war. We cannot press our luck again. Yet some are recklessly rattling the nuclear saber once more. The world must stand together to condemn this unacceptable behavior. And we must find new solutions to bring disarmament to life.

Next month’s Summit of the Future will be a critical opportunity for governments to renew their commitment to multilateralism, sustainable development and peace, and adopt an actionable and forward-looking Pact for the Future. Conflict prevention, disarmament and a world free of nuclear weapons, must be at the heart of these efforts.

At every step, the United Nations will continue to stand with the people of Hiroshima and with the hibakusha. We will never forget the lessons of 6 August 1945. No more Hiroshimas. No more Nagasakis.

The UN Secretary-General’s message to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial on the 79th Anniversary of the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima, delivered by Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, on 6 August 2024.