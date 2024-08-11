NBI’s KoJC raid ‘staged’

A National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raid on the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City has sparked controversy as the head of the raiding team, NBI Region 11 Director Archie Albao, had been accused of accepting bribes from the religious group.

The operation, targeting KoJC leader Apollo Quiboloy, was tagged a “moro-moro,” by Arlene Stone, a former KoJC pastoral worker and key complainant in the case against Quiboloy, who raised concerns over the integrity of the NBI’s actions.

In a viral social media interview, Stone claimed that she had routinely handed envelopes filled with cash to Director Albao during her time with the church. Stone alleged that Albao has close ties with Quiboloy and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Archie Albao is one of the people I used to give envelopes full of money to. They conducted this raid to get ahead of the PNP, to show the public they were doing their job, but it’s obvious in the video that they were just there for a visit,” Stone said translated from Filipino.

The raid was characterized by netizens as one that allegedly lacked urgency and effectiveness, with observers noting that Director Albao appeared unusually friendly with KoJC members during the operation.

Stone further alleged that the raid was part of a broader effort to sabotage the case against Quiboloy by NBI officials loyal to the religious leader and his political allies.

The allegations of Stone have resulted in growing calls for NBI Director Jaime Santiago to launch a thorough investigation into Albao’s actions.

Stone had been urged to provide detailed accounts of Albao’s alleged role as an informant for Quiboloy within the NBI. Footage of the raid, which has circulated widely on social media, showed what many perceived as a lackadaisical approach by NBI agents.

Hiding?

The raid followed a statement by Police Regional Office 11 (PRO-11) Regional Director P/Brig. Gen. Nicanor Torre, who claimed that Quiboloy was still inside the KoJC compound.

Quiboloy is currently facing a series of serious legal cases both in the Philippines and the United States. Quiboloy has been accused of various crimes, including sex trafficking, fraud, and coercion.

In the United States, Quiboloy was indicted in November 2021 on charges of sex trafficking and other related offenses. The indictment alleges that he and other members of his church recruited women and girls, some as young as 12, to work as personal assistants, known as “pastorals,” and forced them into sexual acts under the threat of “eternal damnation.”

The women were allegedly coerced into traveling across international borders to perform these acts.

In addition to the sex trafficking charges, Quiboloy faces accusations of fraud and coercion for allegedly using his influence to amass wealth from his followers, often under false pretenses.

He is also accused of using his church’s donations to fund a lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of luxury properties and private jets.

The charges have led to Quiboloy being placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) most-wanted list.

‘Innocent’

Despite these serious allegations, Quiboloy has maintained his innocence, claiming that the charges are part of a larger conspiracy against him and his church.

Senate investigations have sought to uncover the extent of Quiboloy’s influence, particularly his alleged ties to powerful political figures, including former President Duterte.

Witnesses in the hearings have testified about the inner workings of the KoJC, including how church leaders allegedly manipulated and exploited followers for financial gain, and how dissent within the organization was met with threats and violence.