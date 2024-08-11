NBI raid on KOJC compound called bogus

Arlene Stone, a former pastoral member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and a key complainant in the case against leader Apollo Quiboloy, has condemned the recent raid on the KOJC compound led by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Region 11 Director Archie Albao. In an interview, Stone alleged that the raid was staged to distract the public from the authorities' lack of action.

Stone claimed that during her time with KOJC, she routinely handed envelopes filled with cash to Director Albao, who she alleges has close ties to Quiboloy and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Isa yan si Archie Albao sa mga tao na binigyan ko noon ng envelope full of money. Kaya nila ginawa yun para maunahan nila yung PNP. Para to tell the public they are doing their job but very obvious naman sa video na para lang sila namamasyal doon,” Stone stated.

The raid followed a statement by Police Regional Office 11 (PRO-11) Regional Director PBGen. Nicanor Torre, who claimed that Quiboloy was still inside the KOJC compound. The operation has been criticized for its lack of urgency and effectiveness, with observers noting that Director Albao appeared unusually friendly with KOJC members during the raid.

Stone further alleged that the raid was part of a broader effort to sabotage the Quiboloy case by NBI officials loyal to the religious leader and his political allies. Netizens have echoed Stone’s concerns and called on NBI Director Jaime Santiago to launch a thorough investigation into Albao’s actions. There are growing demands for Santiago to impose disciplinary measures and initiate a congressional hearing to investigate the incident. Many have urged that Stone be invited as a resource person to provide detailed testimony about Albao’s alleged role as an informant for Quiboloy within the NBI.

Video footage of the raid, which has circulated widely on social media, shows what many perceive as a lackadaisical approach by NBI agents, fueling public outrage. What was expected to be a decisive action against Quiboloy has instead cast doubt on the NBI’s commitment to pursuing justice.

As public trust in the investigation erodes, pressure is mounting on both the NBI and lawmakers to address these serious allegations. The call for a congressional hearing and a transparent investigation is seen as a necessary step to restore confidence in the handling of this high-profile case.