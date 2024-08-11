More Mindanao ‘pabahay’ projects break grounds

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) announced Sunday that it has launched more housing projects under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program in Mindanao.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, accompanied by key housing officials, spent the weekend in Zamboanga City and Surigao del Norte to break ground on two 4PH projects and inspect other ongoing initiatives.

“Under the directive of our esteemed President Bongbong Marcos Jr., we are focused on implementing the 4PH program for our less fortunate countrymen who continue to dream of having their own homes,” Acuzar said in the vernacular.

“Here in Mindanao, we have some promising township developments planned,” he added.

On Saturday, the housing officials inspected a proposed 4PH project site for Dreams Residences then proceeded to sign the memorandum of agreement for the ongoing Vinta Residencia in Barangay Salaan, both in Zamboanga City.

House Majority Leader Rep. Mannix Dalipe and Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe warmly welcomed the DHSUD team composed of Undersecretaries Garry de Guzman and Avelino Tolentino III, Assistant Secretary Melissa Aradanas, National Housing Authority (NHA) general manager Joeben Tai, DHSUD Regional Office 9 OIC-Director Roland Eta and other officials.

After which, they launched the Sikat High Park Residencia in Barangay Layuhan being implemented by the NHA.

In Zamboanga City, DHSUD is eyeing about 25,000 housing units under 4PH.