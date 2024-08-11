Meralco Sustains Service Excellence, Elevates Commitment to Innovation

Power generation push

Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGen), Meralco’s power generation investment arm, also continued to significantly contribute to the Group’s growth story. MGen currently has a total power generation capacity of 2,404 MW (net) through its diversified portfolio in the Philippines and in Singapore.

Core to MGen’s strategic drive is its power generation pipeline of projects that includes what would be the largest solar farm in the country. In 2023, MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen) acquired equity interest in SP New Energy Corporation, whose cornerstone project is Terra Solar Philippines, Inc.

Terra Solar is developing a 3,500 MWdc utility scale solar with 4,500 MWhr Battery Energy Storage System in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan spanning five municipalities and 11 barangays. The company has so far secured over 2,600 hectares of land, of which 1,900 hectares are for Phase 1 of the project. Terra Solar is due to issue a Limited Notice to Proceed to Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corporation for the construction of the connection assets for the collector substation and transmission line by 31 July 2024.

To further grow its portfolio, MGreen closed an investment agreement with Vena Energy for the development, construction, and operation of a 450-MWac solar project in Bugallon, Pangasinan.

“MGen is continuously on the lookout for investment opportunities in line with its aspiration to be a major player in the power generation sector. To drive sustainable growth, our strategic pursuit is anchored on building a diversified and balanced portfolio that includes utility scale projects using renewable and advance technologies,” MGen president and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio said.

“Through Terra Solar, we are also ramping up pre-development activities for the world’s largest single-site solar farm, with construction slated to begin by the end of this year. We are looking forward to bring into reality more projects to provide cost-competitive supply for consumers, while also contributing to the development of our host communities across the country. We are working to soon enter the local liquefied natural gas (LNG) space through our investment in the country’s first integrated LNG facility through Chromite Gas Holdings,” Rubio added.

Next generation technologies

In support of the government’s campaign to accelerate the attainment of energy security, Meralco progressed with its pursuit to explore the adoption of nuclear energy. Under its Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering (FISSION) program, Meralco recently sent three engineers to Harbin Engineering University in China and two engineers to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the United States.

Upon completion of the academic program, the FISSION scholars will be sent to nuclear technology companies for their internship. Once they return to the Philippines in 2028, they will be reintegrated into Meralco and be assigned to take on a role in its nuclear power generation unit.

The FISSION scholars underwent a meticulous screening process conducted by a selection committee composed of energy industry experts and academe professionals including Dr. Ike Dimayuga from the Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. and Dr. Aura Matias, former dean of the University of the Philippines College of Engineering, among others.

Meralco Power Academy (MPA), the energy education unit of the distribution utility, manages and oversees the rollout of FISSION which was launched during its Giga Summit on nuclear and sustainable energy and energy efficiency held in September last year.

MPA has, since then, partnered with top-notch universities offering international graduate programs on nuclear engineering which will allow scholars to have access to nuclear energy laboratories and participate in ongoing research on small and micro modular reactors.

“FISSION is a major step in accelerating the education and training of technical and regulatory talents in the highly specialized field of nuclear engineering. This manifests Meralco’s steadfast commitment in continuously developing the workforce in the energy sector,” Aperocho said.