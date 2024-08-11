Marcos hits China’s air harassment

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. strongly denounced the recent aerial incident involving a Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft and Chinese military planes in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc, Malacañang said on Sunday.

The Palace issued the remarks on Sunday through the Presidential Communications Office after the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported on Saturday that two aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) carried out hazardous maneuvers and released flares in the path of a Philippine Air Force NC-212i propeller aircraft last Thursday.

In the statement, Malacañang described the behavior of the PLAAF aircraft as “unjustified, illegal, and reckless.”

“We have hardly started to calm the waters, and it is already worrying that there could be instability in our airspace. We strongly urge China to demonstrate that it is fully capable of responsible action, both in the seas and in the skies,” Malacañang said.

“The Philippines will always remain committed to proper diplomacy and peaceful means of resolving disputes. However, we strongly urge China to demonstrate that it is fully capable of responsible action, both in the seas and in the skies,” Malacañang added.

AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. emphasized that China’s action “endangered the lives of our personnel conducting maritime security operations within Philippine maritime zones.”

He also stated that the Chinese aircraft disrupted lawful flight operations and violated international aviation safety laws.

The AFP announced on Sunday that it will continue its patrol and surveillance operations in Scarborough Shoal, following the “dangerous and provocative” incident.