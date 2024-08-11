Marcos greets Malaysian PM Anwar on 77th birthday

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday extended his greetings to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, reminiscing about the fond memories they shared with other ASEAN leaders.

In his video message posted on Facebook, the President emphasized the value of their friendship with the Malaysian leader, noting that it has been a significant help in facing the challenges in the region.

“Our friendship has helped make the challenges of leadership more bearable. Sometimes I dare say, even enjoyable. For me, you are more than just a neighbor in ASEAN, you are a trusted friend with whom I share many fond memories," Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

The Chief Executive praised the Prime Minister's dedication to his country Malaysia. He also emphasized how much he valued their friendship and the courage that was shared.

“At this point in our lives, we have been charged to lead our respective nations and play important roles in this region and in the wider international community. Your unwavering dedication to Malaysia and our shared vision for the region have been a source of inspiration,” Marcos said.

“I’m grateful for every opportunity that we have had through the years to share ideas and to learn from each other’s experiences as we continue to steer our nation and the region towards a future of peace and prosperity before our peoples,” Marcos added.