Mandaluyong public schools get 3,000 donated books

The distribution was done on CSR Day of PICPA during the Accountancy Week at the SPNAGIS gym last 20 July.

Bounty Cares Foundation also contributed 400 packs of meals during the event.

SPNAGIS principal Remilio Pascual thanked SM Foundation, Phoenix and PICPA for the donation as the books will augment the school’s limited reference books for its students. With the reference books, schoolchildren will continue to learn at home and their learning will be more effective, he said.

The book donation is a collaborative project of SM Foundation, Phoenix House and PICPA dubbed Pages for Progress. It targets to distribute over 270,000 volumes of books to public schools nationwide to promote literacy and reading habits for young children.