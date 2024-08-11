Limited deals on Civic, CR-V, among others

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) is offering limited deals from 1 to 31 August under the “Drive in Style” campaign.
Discounts of P200,000 and P150,000 are up for grabs for the Civic V and CR-V V, respectively.
The Civic has continued to retain its icon status over the years, and rightfully so.
This sporty sedan has won multiple awards over the years. Most recently, it was named Best Sedan in Overall Safety Performance by the 2024 ASEAN New Car Assessment Program (ASEAN NCAP).
The one-two-punch of a great engine combined with the reliable Honda Sensing makes the Civic worth every single cent. Not to mention, it stuns in its premium look, too, no matter what color. With the Civic, you will never feel left behind.
The Civic V accelerates owners with its impressive DOHC VTEC Turbo CVT four-cylinder, 16-valve engine.
This produces 178PS of power that provides a smooth drive that makes sure its owners are at the top of their game. This variant also comes with two drive modes, ECON and Normal.
Honda Sensing makes this stylish ride even more note-worthy with its easy-to-use driver-assist system.
All variants of the Civic are equipped with Honda Sensing, Honda’s suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies.
It includes the Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Low Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Auto High Beam, and Lead Car Departure Notification.
Honda Sensing is one of Honda Cars’ many initiatives towards their global goal of “Safety for Everyone” by 2050. By then, there should be zero traffic collision fatalities from Honda motorcycles and automobiles.
Additionally, the Civic V comes in three stunning colors: Morning Mist Blue Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.
While the V variant retails at P1,583,000, a whopping P200,000 discount is available this month. A 15 percent special all-in down payment can be made at P10,000, 20 percent at P16,000, and a low monthly amortization of P29,263.
Take this chance to get your hands on the icon now.
More discounted are on offer with the all-new CRV-V V Turbo CVT.
The fan-favorite The All-New CR-V V Turbo CVT comes complete with Honda Sensing and Honda Connect.
In 2024, the model also received the Best Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) award under the “Best Safety Performance AOP” from ASEAN NCAP. Drive towards a P150,000 discount on it this August.
The HR-V V CVT Honda Sensing gives off a sporty look with its front grille and bumper, 17-inch gray allow wheels, and a dual tailpipe finisher.
Not only that, it also houses a DOHC VTEC Turbo four-cylinder, 16-valve engine, just like the Civic, and comes with Honda SENSING too. Rev up your excitement, because the V variant is now available for a P80,000 discount when making a P134,000 20 percent special all-in down payment.
The BR-V 1.5 S CVT gives owners the ability to start its engine remotely, making sure it’s ready for all the fun ahead. This practical model also delivers style with its premium leather seats and shark fin antenna. This month, make a special 10 percent all-in down payment at only P10,000.