Limited deals on Civic, CR-V, among others

The one-two-punch of a great engine combined with the reliable Honda Sensing makes the Civic worth every single cent. Not to mention, it stuns in its premium look, too, no matter what color. With the Civic, you will never feel left behind.

The Civic V accelerates owners with its impressive DOHC VTEC Turbo CVT four-cylinder, 16-valve engine.

This produces 178PS of power that provides a smooth drive that makes sure its owners are at the top of their game. This variant also comes with two drive modes, ECON and Normal.

Honda Sensing makes this stylish ride even more note-worthy with its easy-to-use driver-assist system.

All variants of the Civic are equipped with Honda Sensing, Honda’s suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies.

It includes the Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Low Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Auto High Beam, and Lead Car Departure Notification.

Honda Sensing is one of Honda Cars’ many initiatives towards their global goal of “Safety for Everyone” by 2050. By then, there should be zero traffic collision fatalities from Honda motorcycles and automobiles.

Additionally, the Civic V comes in three stunning colors: Morning Mist Blue Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

While the V variant retails at P1,583,000, a whopping P200,000 discount is available this month. A 15 percent special all-in down payment can be made at P10,000, 20 percent at P16,000, and a low monthly amortization of P29,263.