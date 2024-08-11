Lady Blazers snap losing skid

College of Saint Benilde snapped a two-game losing streak with a commanding 25-13, 25-22, 25-21 victory over the University of the Philippines to stay on course in its title-retention bid in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at Paco Arena in Manila on Sunday.

Wielyn Estoque led the charge with 14 points, including 11 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, while Zamantha Nolasco provided strong support with 11 points, highlighted by eight kills and a game-high three blocks.

Their combined efforts were crucial in the Lady Blazers’ comeback after suffering consecutive losses in this pre-season tournament, which they won last year.

Trailing 8-10 in the third set, Saint Benilde rallied to seize a five-point lead at 16-11, eventually securing a straight-set victory.

Errors from UP, including a net touch by Kianne Olango and an attack error by Yesha Noceja, contributed to Saint Benilde’s emphatic victory.

The Lady Blazers dominated the attacking department, recording 15 kills to UP’s eight in the opening frame. They also broke a 17-all tie in the second set with a 5-1 run, pulling ahead 22-18 to set the stage for their win.

Middle blocker Kassandra Doering led UP with 12 points on 10 attacks and two blocks, but her efforts weren’t enough to prevent her team from slipping to a 2-2 record.