Korean band Dung DDA Koong to visit Manila

Immerse into the enchanting melodies of traditional Korean musical instruments in a special concert event, The Forest Music Band Dung Dda Koong, on 18 August at 3 p.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater).

The Cultural Center of the Philippines, in partnership with the Korean Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Namwon National Gugak Center, presents the interactive performance revolving around six animal friends preparing for Tiger’s birthday party. It is under the stage management of Kim Ki Young.

The interactive play follows a whimsical birthday party in the middle of the woods. The Tiger, the celebrant, falls into a pit. By hosting a spectacular performance of Korean folk music, five wooden creatures come to the rescue.

Sharing lessons on friendship and harboring a community through the arts is the band Dung Dda Koong of the Forest. Director Jang Ji Yeon is the fluffy Rabbit plucking the haegum (a string instrument resembling a vertical fiddle with two strings).

Stepping into the role of the friendly Bear, Lee Sena plays the ajaeng (a large Korean bowed zither having seven strings). Yun Yi Na performs with the gayageum (a plucked zither with 12 strings) as the Oriole and Yang Yujin is the Wolf pulling the strings of the geomungo (a traditional plucked zither with both bridges and frets). For the showstopping pansori, Yu Taegyeom takes the stage as the celebrant Tiger with Lee Jisuk as the concerned Fox.

The Forest Music Band Dung Dda Koong transforms the performance into a magical opportunity to introduce the four traditional Korean string instruments, as well as the pansori, the South Korean operatic form of storytelling usually accompanied by rhythmic drums.

