Juan Karlos, Euwenn Mikael Aleta shine in ‘Lolo and the Kid’

A heart-wrenching film that shows the daily tussle and hustle of a person living under the poverty threshold, the movie Lolo and the Kid will surely make its viewers sentimental.

Starring Joel Torre, the phenomenal 63-year-old actor showcases his versatility once more, as he portrays a great grandfather and friend figure throughout the movie.

Torre’s delivery of his script remains on top as his lines that truly pierce the hearts of the film watchers.

Euwenn Mikael Aleta, who also turned heads in the 2023 fantasy film Firefly, displayed great brilliance in the character of young Kid — a naughty, but at times, very loving grandchild to lolo (Joel Torre).

Finally, Juan Karlos Labajo, his portrayal as the older Kid shows a glimpse of his immense acting. Additionally, JK seems to be a great fit in the role due to his “bad boy” aura, but a soft, loving person on the inside.

Lolo and the Kid starts pretty fast, there are no dull scenes, and it truly leaves the audience guessing as to what will happen next.

Spoiler alert

Joel Torre, who plays the role of Euwenn’s grandfather, acted great, especially during the scenes where Euwenn is about to be adopted by his foster parents.

The body language and the eye contact are just on another level, keeping the audience guessing whether Kid will be finally adopted or if they will just rob the new house.

Throughout the movie, there is a gradual increase in emotional intensity, from sharing joyful moments to robbing the houses, until the gradual separation of Lolo (Joel Torre) and the young Kid (Euwenn Mikael).

Emotions peaked during the finale of the movie, when the photos of young Kid and Lolo were flashed, it reminisces the memory of a eulogy, where the photos and videos of a person are shown during a wake.

The tearjerker movie also featured a star-studded cast including Iza Calzado, Joem Bascon, Meryll Soriano, Alfred Vargas, Shaina Magdayao, Nico Antonio, and Markki Stroem.

As of writing, the movie ranks one in the Top 10 Movies in the Philippines category.