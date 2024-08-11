The Tzu Chi Palo Great Love Village in Palo, Leyte is 11 years in the making. It started as temporary bunkers for families displaced by super typhoon “Yolanda” in November 2013.
Last year saw the start of construction of permanent houses at the site and on 11 July, the symbol of Tzu Chi founder Dharma Master Cheng Yen’s love for the families recovering from the disaster was finished. Fifty-three families received the keys to their homes during the inaugural ceremony graced by local government and Tzu Chi Philippines officials and volunteers.
This turnover of the houses is the result of Tzu Chi’s dedication and long-term vision for the said families and the town. Architect Gem Marielle Lim, a Tzu Chi volunteer, prepared the master plan and design of the 50-square-meter houses with two to three bedrooms, a toilet and bath, and kitchen.
“I am very happy because [this is the product of] all the blood, sweat, and tireless nights to make this happen,” Lim said.
Neighborhoods are well-planned with spaces where families can spend time tending to their gardens. There is a daycare where children can learn and play together. There is a multi-function hall where the community can convene for meetings of scholars’ monthly Humanity class. The families’ journey to recovery continues with the village’s livelihood center offering them income opportunity through sewing.
“We made sure this is also green and sustainable because we installed solar-powered lights, and rainwater harvesting,” Lim added.
“It is our hope that the residents of Palo Great Love Village will carry forward the love they have received, to care for each other, protect the environment, and build a community filled with compassion, love, and purity. May this land remain steadfast in all weathers, free from disasters, and forever serene and peaceful,” said Woon Ng, deputy CEO of Tzu Chi Philippines, delivering Master Cheng Yen’s message.
Leyte Governor Carlos Jericho Petilla expressed joy for the new residents’ beautiful homes. Palo Mayor Remedios Petilla thanked all of those who labored to put up the temporary and permanent housing.
Homeowners’ association president Alice Tupaz said, “My dream for our village is to continue what we started, our unity, and the understanding for each other. That no matter what happens, we are here, we will stand up, and we will help each other for our community.”