This turnover of the houses is the result of Tzu Chi’s dedication and long-term vision for the said families and the town. Architect Gem Marielle Lim, a Tzu Chi volunteer, prepared the master plan and design of the 50-square-meter houses with two to three bedrooms, a toilet and bath, and kitchen.

“I am very happy because [this is the product of] all the blood, sweat, and tireless nights to make this happen,” Lim said.

Neighborhoods are well-planned with spaces where families can spend time tending to their gardens. There is a daycare where children can learn and play together. There is a multi-function hall where the community can convene for meetings of scholars’ monthly Humanity class. The families’ journey to recovery continues with the village’s livelihood center offering them income opportunity through sewing.

“We made sure this is also green and sustainable because we installed solar-powered lights, and rainwater harvesting,” Lim added.

“It is our hope that the residents of Palo Great Love Village will carry forward the love they have received, to care for each other, protect the environment, and build a community filled with compassion, love, and purity. May this land remain steadfast in all weathers, free from disasters, and forever serene and peaceful,” said Woon Ng, deputy CEO of Tzu Chi Philippines, delivering Master Cheng Yen’s message.