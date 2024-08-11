Investing in our youth

International Youth Day, observed annually on 12 August, serves as a global platform to celebrate the potential of young people as active participants in society. It also sheds light on the challenges they face and promotes their rights and well-being.

For a country like the Philippines, where a significant portion of the population is under 30, this day holds immense relevance.

The country’s youth, much like their counterparts worldwide, are at the forefront of both societal change and the pressures of modernization. They navigate a complex landscape characterized by rapid technological advancements, economic uncertainties, and shifting social norms. Yet, they are also the torchbearers of innovation, activism and hope.