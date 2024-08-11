Investing in our youth

International Youth Day, observed annually on 12 August, serves as a global platform to celebrate the potential of young people as active participants in society. It also sheds light on the challenges they face and promotes their rights and well-being.
For a country like the Philippines, where a significant portion of the population is under 30, this day holds immense relevance.
The country’s youth, much like their counterparts worldwide, are at the forefront of both societal change and the pressures of modernization. They navigate a complex landscape characterized by rapid technological advancements, economic uncertainties, and shifting social norms. Yet, they are also the torchbearers of innovation, activism and hope.
The relevance of International Youth Day in the Philippines is particularly pronounced given the country’s socio-economic and political context. The Philippines faces significant challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and educational disparities, all of which disproportionately affect the youth.
With nearly 20 percent of the population aged 15-24, the need to address these issues is more pressing than ever. International Youth Day offers an opportunity to spotlight these concerns and advocate for policies that empower young people to break free from the cycles of poverty and disenfranchisement.
Moreover, the day underscores the importance of youth participation in governance and decision-making processes. In recent years, Filipino youth have increasingly engaged in political activism, using social media and other platforms to voice their opinions and demand accountability from leaders.
This active participation is crucial for the development of a more inclusive and democratic society. International Youth Day can amplify these voices, encouraging a broader dialogue on how to integrate youth perspectives into national and local governance.
Furthermore, this day serves as a reminder of the importance of education and skill development. In the Philippines, where access to quality education remains uneven, International Youth Day can be a catalyst for discussions around improving educational systems and ensuring that young people are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
International Youth Day, therefore, is not just a symbolic celebration in the Philippines. It is a call to action — a reminder that the future of the nation hinges on the well-being, empowerment, and active participation of its youth.
As the country navigates its path forward, investing in the young generation is not just beneficial but essential for sustainable progress.