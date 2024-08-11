IN CELEBRATION OF THE FILIPINO SPIRIT

The Olympics is special. It is a representation of the highest order in the world of sports — just like the Oscars for film, the Grammy’s for music, and the Tonys for theater. Working on this design is definitely a privilege for me, and one of the major highlights of my career as a fashion designer.

As a designer, is there added pressure to be designing such a significant piece? One that will be part of Philippine history.

More than pressure, I’d like to inject positivity, seeing it more as an opportunity and privilege to be part of such a historical event, representing our Philippine athletes.

You’ve designed for international projects before. How does this project differ for you, if it does?

This has a different meaning for me altogether. It’s like reaching the top of a mountain, a summit. I strongly believe that our athletes are heroes in their own right. If creating the “Sinag” Barong Tagalog is able to encourage and inspire them as they carried our flag, then that already manifested the victory we did achieve.

What do you think are the strongest qualities of the Filipino athlete?

Definitely their optimism and persistence. Being an athlete in the Philippines, as we hear about their own stories, it is not an easy feat. There are hardships to face, and without these qualities, they could be at a loss.

Optimism is choosing to see the positive in the middle of challenges and obstacles. Then you match it with working persistently. Results don’t come in a day. It takes a lot of purpose in what you do to achieve results.

People have been asking if they will be able to buy the “Sinag” Barong Tagalog. Will you make it available?

Definitely! We want people to always remember its significance in history. We have been approached several times by those wanting to own such a representation.

We have an ongoing promotion until 15 August with Security Bank. Then it will be available either made to order, or more conveniently, ready-to-wear in small, medium and large sizes.

In this day and age, heroes come in many forms. In the last two weeks, the Filipino athletes who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics are exactly that to everyone cheering them on from back home. They are the rays of hope and light for the country, showcasing the best part of the Philippines — the heart and strength of its people — to the world.

Francis Libiran visualizes this in what could be one of his most special designs. “I strongly believe that our athletes are heroes in their own right,” he explains. “If creating the ‘Sinag’ Barong Tagalog is able to encourage and inspire them as they carry our flag, then that for me is already manifesting victory.”