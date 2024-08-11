IN CELEBRATION OF THE FILIPINO SPIRIT

As the Paris Olympics 2024 ends, Filipinos are gearing up to welcome home its athletes with much pomp and circumstance. Little did anyone at the opening parade on the River Seine know that the country would make an impressive four-medal haul of two golds and two bronze medals. What the world saw then were our athletes proudly wearing their hearts, and the “three stars and the sun,” on their sleeves in designer Francis Libiran’s “Sinag” Barong Tagalog, beaming Pinoy pride to the rest of the world.
Over the past two decades, Francis Libiran is best known for creating some of the most beautiful gowns, exquisitely-cut suits have graced runways and red carpets both here and abroad. His use of art deco patterns and intricate embellishments have caught the attention of Hollywood celebrities, featured on America’s Next Top Model, and worn by beauty queens.
Libiran’s love for country is visualized through his beautiful Barong Tagalogs. This piece of traditional Filipino formal garb has become the medium by which he fashioned the official uniforms of Philippine athletes for the SEA Games — in 2019, 2022, and 2023. The colors and elements of the Philippine flag figured prominently in his designs, naming it “Flag” in 2019, and “Araw” in 2023.
In what could be one of his greatest achievements, Libiran was asked to, once again, reimagine the Barong Tagalog for the biggest sporting event in the world — the 2024 Paris Olympics. Calling his design “Sinag,” which translates to ‘ray of light’, he envisioned the rays of the sun as a symbol of hope and pride. Once again, he turned to our national flag to showcase cultural heritage and heroism. The embroidery, which covers the left shoulder and upper arm, is inspired by the Pintados warriors and their fierceness in battle. The torso is draped with a bright yellow sun ray pattern decorating the chest, much like a warrior’s armor symbolizing bravery and hope.
What was your reaction when you were asked to create the official uniforms of the Philippine team for the 2024 Paris Olympics?
When I was commissioned by the Philippine Olympic Committee, and its president Abraham N. Tolentino, to work on such an important representation for our athletes, I thought, I have to make them shine and stand out on the opening day of the Olympic games. With such a momentous opportunity before us, there is no better way to represent them and our country than with our very own Filipino Barong Tagalog.
You have designed the Philippine team’s official uniforms for the SEA Games and other sports events and parades. How different was the feeling of working on a design for the Olympics?
The Olympics is special. It is a representation of the highest order in the world of sports — just like the Oscars for film, the Grammy’s for music, and the Tonys for theater. Working on this design is definitely a privilege for me, and one of the major highlights of my career as a fashion designer.
As a designer, is there added pressure to be designing such a significant piece? One that will be part of Philippine history.
More than pressure, I’d like to inject positivity, seeing it more as an opportunity and privilege to be part of such a historical event, representing our Philippine athletes.
You’ve designed for international projects before. How does this project differ for you, if it does?
This has a different meaning for me altogether. It’s like reaching the top of a mountain, a summit. I strongly believe that our athletes are heroes in their own right. If creating the “Sinag” Barong Tagalog is able to encourage and inspire them as they carried our flag, then that already manifested the victory we did achieve.
What do you think are the strongest qualities of the Filipino athlete?
Definitely their optimism and persistence. Being an athlete in the Philippines, as we hear about their own stories, it is not an easy feat. There are hardships to face, and without these qualities, they could be at a loss.
Optimism is choosing to see the positive in the middle of challenges and obstacles. Then you match it with working persistently. Results don’t come in a day. It takes a lot of purpose in what you do to achieve results.
People have been asking if they will be able to buy the “Sinag” Barong Tagalog. Will you make it available?
Definitely! We want people to always remember its significance in history. We have been approached several times by those wanting to own such a representation.
We have an ongoing promotion until 15 August with Security Bank. Then it will be available either made to order, or more conveniently, ready-to-wear in small, medium and large sizes.
In this day and age, heroes come in many forms. In the last two weeks, the Filipino athletes who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics are exactly that to everyone cheering them on from back home. They are the rays of hope and light for the country, showcasing the best part of the Philippines — the heart and strength of its people — to the world.
Francis Libiran visualizes this in what could be one of his most special designs. “I strongly believe that our athletes are heroes in their own right,” he explains. “If creating the ‘Sinag’ Barong Tagalog is able to encourage and inspire them as they carry our flag, then that for me is already manifesting victory.”