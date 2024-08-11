House not out to scalp ‘Bato’

The quad committee in the House of Representatives has dismissed concerns that its joint investigation into alleged crimes against humanity during the previous administration is aimed at indicting former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, the chief implementor of the drug war.

In an interview on Sunday, Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, chair of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, firmly denied Dela Rosa’s allegation that the quad panel, established to examine potential links between illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), illicit drug trade, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs), has any ulterior motives.

“The congressional committee has no right to prosecute anyone. [It’s merely doing] inquiries in aid of legislation… We are not accusing anyone. Neither does every committee, whether in the Senate or in the [House], have the right to prosecute. That’s what we want to convey to them,” Barbers said, referring to Duterte and Dela Rosa.

Over the weekend, Dela Rosa, Duterte’s former Philippine National Police chief, stated that he would not attend the House probe on EJKs, citing inter-parliamentary courtesy — a long-standing tradition in Congress where members of both chambers respect each other’s jurisdiction.

The senator labeled the congressional inquiry a “fishing expedition” and speculated that House leaders, including Speaker Martin Romualdez, aim to implicate him and Duterte in the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has been investigating drug-related killings.

During his term, Duterte ordered police forces to kill drug suspects resisting arrest in purported staged buy-bust operations. His directive resulted in the deaths of 7,000 individuals, according to government data. However, local and international human rights organizations estimate that the death toll exceeded 30,000, primarily affecting low-income families and communities.

“We have no right to give the ICC a space because we are not members of it, and the quad com doesn’t care about the ICC investigation,” Barbers countered.

Both Duterte and Dela Rosa have previously declined invitations from the House to attend EJK hearings, arguing that the venue was not the proper forum. While Barbers emphasized that the quad com would respect their decision due to inter-parliamentary courtesy, he noted that Dela Rosa himself violated this principle by inviting Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel to an inquiry on alleged student recruitment by the New People’s Army.

House Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre, in a separate interview on Sunday, emphasized that while Duterte is entitled to courtesies, it should not come at the expense of a crucial public investigation.

“Inter-parliamentary courtesy should not be an obstacle to our desire to clarify the issue, whatever it is. It is there to protect the freedom and the dignity of the constitution of our Congress and give deference to independence and separation of powers,” Acidre said in Filipino.

He also pointed out that a former president appearing before a House inquiry is not unprecedented, citing the late Benigno Aquino III’s appearance at a congressional probe concerning the Dengvaxia scandal.

As for Dela Rosa, Acidre remarked that as a senator, he is well aware of the role of a resource person in shedding light on the issues under discussion.

Acidre further criticized Dela Rosa’s “very unfortunate” remarks against Romualdez, clarifying that “politics has nothing to do with what’s happening in the House.”

On Wednesday, Dela Rosa accused Romualdez and Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, of collaborating with National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director General Ricardo de Leon and former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV to pressure top PNP officials, including Police Major General Romeo Caramat Jr., to expose EJKs and implicate him in the drug war.

House Deputy Speaker David Suarez on Sunday dismissed Dela Rosa’s allegations as baseless and a distraction from the real issues at hand.

“Senator Dela Rosa’s accusations are not only unnecessary but also unparliamentary and unbecoming of a public servant. The House leadership has always acted with the utmost integrity, and it is highly irresponsible for anyone to suggest that they are behind a witch hunt against Senator Dela Rosa or former President Duterte,” Suarez said.