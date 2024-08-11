Hot Green Archers reach WUBS finals

De La Salle University advanced to the final of the World University Basketball Series after a hard-fought 87-82 overtime victory over defending champion National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei on Saturday at Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo.

Just as La Salle built a six-point lead, 85-79, with 1:09 minutes remaining, Zhi Kai-wu drained a corner triple to close the gap to three points.

But with seven seconds left in the game, Kevin Quiambao split his two free throws for an 86-82 lead for the Green Archers.

EJ Gollena also splits his charities from the stripe with 2.4 seconds left to put the game to rest and dethrone the Taiwanese squad.

Earlier, Te Tsi-chu scored on a crucial layup with 2.8 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 76 and forced overtime for the defending champions.

La Salle will be going up against Korea University or Sydney University in the championship match on Monday at 5:40 p.m. (Manila time).