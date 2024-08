From 5 to 8 July, heavy monsoon rains caused widespread flooding across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Davao Region and Zamboanga Peninsula. More than 5,618 households were affected.

BDO Foundation, Ako Bakwit and The Moropreneur Inc. partnered with local authorities and organizations to distribute 1,414 food packs to displaced families in Kabuntalan and 820 food packs in Datu Piang, both in Maguindanao del Norte province.